This stretchy Japanese wearable can show your heartbeat on your arm   

Scientists at the University of Tokyo in Japan have created a thin and flexible LED wearable for use in hospitals or at home, called "skin electronics." This thin wearable can withstand repeated stretching and is meant to be worn continuously for up to a week.

Researchers believe this technology could be used as biometric monitoring for the elderly, like seeing an electrocardiogram presented on your hand. University of Tokyo scientists hope to bring the flexible LED wearable to the market in the next three years.