US stocks set for a weak open ahead of Fed minutes

Investor sentiment continued to be dampened prior to the Wall Street open, after U.S. markets closed sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow finishing more than 250 points in the red.

The negativity on Wall Street came after shares in Walmart sank, and concerns over a rise in interest rates continued to dwell.

On the central banking front, the latest minutes release by the Federal Open Market Committee is due out at 2 p.m. ET, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed Patrick Harker are scheduled to deliver separate speeches.

Earnings will continue to shake up sentiment Wednesday, as Delphi Technologies, Garmin, Wendy's, Boston Beer, Cheesecake Factory, Pandora Media and Roku are due to report their latest financial figures.

In data, the flash U.S. composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and existing homes sales at 10 a.m. ET.