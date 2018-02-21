    ×

    US stocks set for a weak open ahead of Fed minutes

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Friday morning on Feb. 9, 2018 in New York City.
    U.S. stock index futures fell into the red ahead of Wednesday's open, extending losses seen in the previous trading session.

    Around 7 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 31 points, indicating a drop of 35.75 points at the open. S&P 500 futures pointed to a decline of 2.6 points, while the Nasdaq 100 was tipped to open higher.

    JB Reed | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    Investor sentiment continued to be dampened prior to the Wall Street open, after U.S. markets closed sharply lower Tuesday, with the Dow finishing more than 250 points in the red.

    The negativity on Wall Street came after shares in Walmart sank, and concerns over a rise in interest rates continued to dwell.

    On the central banking front, the latest minutes release by the Federal Open Market Committee is due out at 2 p.m. ET, while Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed Patrick Harker are scheduled to deliver separate speeches.

    Earnings will continue to shake up sentiment Wednesday, as Delphi Technologies, Garmin, Wendy's, Boston Beer, Cheesecake Factory, Pandora Media and Roku are due to report their latest financial figures.

    In data, the flash U.S. composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and existing homes sales at 10 a.m. ET.

    Politics will remain at the back of investors' minds as developments into Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election rumble on. On Tuesday, an attorney who is the son-in-law of a Russian oligarch, Alex Van der Zwaan, pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities investigating alleged links between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign.

    Elsewhere, oil prices fell into the red, on the back of a rebound in the U.S. dollar.

    —CNBC's Dan Mangan and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report

