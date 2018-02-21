    ×

    Watch Trump meet with people affected by school shootings

    President Donald Trump meets Wednesday with people affected by American school shootings.

    Trump will listen to possible solutions for gun control and school safety following the shooting deaths of 17 people at a Florida high school last week. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will meet with the president.

