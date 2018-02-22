Airbus’ ‘flying taxi’ takes to the skies for the first time   

Airbus just showed off footage from the first successful flight of its flying taxi, Vahana. The aircraft took flight for the first time at the end of January, but this is the first footage we've seen. The test flight lasted for 53 seconds, reaching a height of just 16 feet.

Airbus announced Vahana two years ago and it's being developed by the company's A3 team. The ultimate goal is to create a personal, autonomous taxi service. Airbus believes it could someday achieve a vehicle that goes four times faster than road traffic, with a range of 50 miles and a cost that's comparable to commuting by car or train.