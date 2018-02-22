First National Bank of Omaha bails on NRA-branded Visa card after customer outcry

The First National Bank of Omaha said Thursday it will not renew a contract with the National Rifle Association to issue its NRA-branded Visa credit card.

"Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA," a spokesperson for the bank told CNBC. "As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card."

The website advertising the card disappeared on Wednesday, less than one day after ThinkProgress reported the bank's support of the pro-gun lobby. The bank was one of many companies used by the NRA to promote its membership through discounts and bonus deals.

The move comes amid fierce debate on gun control after a lone gunman killed 17 people at a Parkland, Florida, high school last Wednesday using an assault rifle.

Scores of teenage survivors of the deadliest public high school shooting in U.S. history have mobilized to protest a lack of gun control, meeting with lawmakers at both state and national levels to encourage tighter restrictions.

CEO of the National Rifle Association Wayne LaPierre, however, pushed back on criticism Thursday, saying "The NRA does care."

"Our American freedoms could be lost, and our country will be changed forever," he said at the gathering at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. "And the first to go will be the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution."