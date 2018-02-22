From California to Texas, here are 10 states that employ thousands in solar power jobs

Solar power is becoming an increasingly important part of the planet's energy mix, as evidenced by the recent publication of the Solar Foundation's 2017 National Solar Jobs Census.

Last year, just over 250,000 Americans were working in solar. While this figure is impressive, it represents a 3.8 percent drop since 2016.

Looking at the bigger picture, however, there are reasons to be optimistic. Over the past seven years, the solar workforce has grown by 168 percent, rising from around 93,000 roles in 2010 to 250,271 in 2017.

The Solar Foundation's census is based on "a rigorous survey of solar establishments conducted between October and November 2017." A "solar employee" is defined as a person who spends "at least" half their time on work related to solar energy.

Here, Sustainable Energy takes a look at the 10 states leading the way in solar jobs.