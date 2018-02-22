'Huge changes' at Qantas are set to boost its international earnings, says its CEO

By the end of March, Qantas will relocate its A380s back to Singapore, which will result in an 84 percent growth in capacity there, he added.

The airline is also adding new routes to expand its existing network.

"We are adding Melbourne to San Francisco, later on in the year we are starting Brisbane to LA and New York. And we are looking at new routes out of Brisbane to places like Chicago, Seattle and Dallas, so there are significant changes to the network," Joyce said.

Qantas' partnership with Emirates has also undergone an interim renewal for another five years, which is set to boost cooperation on flight routes and ticket prices.

""We have huge changes coming in international next year ... The combination of all that should give us a significant uplift in earnings for financial year (2019) on Qantas' international business," he concluded.

The CEO also advocated for a "competitive tax system" in Australia, pointing out that it is "important for investment into the economy, growth in the economy, growth in jobs, and growth in wages."

"And if that doesn't happen because we are not competitive from a tax position, that's not good for our economy and that's not good for Qantas. We think it's a real future risk to the economy if this is not corrected," he said.