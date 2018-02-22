Jay-Z racked up an $80,000 bar tab and left an $11,000 tip

When music titan Jay-Z goes out, he goes big.
On Sunday, the rapper and businessman took out Roc Nation Sports president Juan Perez for a birthday celebration in Manhattan, along with a group of Roc Nation executives, Page Six reports. The group ended their night at Playroom, a nightclub in Inwood, where Jay ordered 40 bottles of Ace of Spades champagne.
Although Jay-Z owns the brand, he paid full price for the bottles, racking up a bar tab of $80,035. With an included 15 percent gratuity of $11,100, his total came to $91,135.
A representative for Jay-Z did not immediately return CNBC Make It's requests for comment.