VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Jay-Z racked up an $80,000 bar tab and left an $11,000 tip

This simple change to the way you tip could save you over $400 a year
This simple change to the way you tip could save you over $400 a year   

When music titan Jay-Z goes out, he goes big.

On Sunday, the rapper and businessman took out Roc Nation Sports president Juan Perez for a birthday celebration in Manhattan, along with a group of Roc Nation executives, Page Six reports. The group ended their night at Playroom, a nightclub in Inwood, where Jay ordered 40 bottles of Ace of Spades champagne.

Although Jay-Z owns the brand, he paid full price for the bottles, racking up a bar tab of $80,035. With an included 15 percent gratuity of $11,100, his total came to $91,135.

A representative for Jay-Z did not immediately return CNBC Make It's requests for comment.

1000004106QS00050_2017_Roc_
Ari Perilstein | Getty Images

Jay-Z's not the only big name doling out massive tips. Retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal once left $4,000 behind. But the reason for his generous gratuity wasn't a five-digit bill. When he gets good service, O'Neal asks his server how much they want—and he delivers.

"When I'm at restaurants, I am a big tipper," he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017. "I like to show people my appreciation. So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.' And then the food will come fast. Then, when we're getting ready to leave, I'll ask them: 'How much do you want?'"

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya tips well too. He leaves 100 percent unless he had bad service, he tells CNBC on "Squawk Box."

"If it's bad service, no, but most of the time [I tip 100 percent]. Because they just have such joy on their face and it's wonderful," says the sharp investor, whose early investments include Slack, Box and SurveyMonkey. "Look, I got lucky, so I feel like I should just pay it forward."

Don't miss:

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

How 'Salt Bae' turned a sprinkle of salt into worldwide fame
How 'Salt Bae' turned a sprinkle of salt into worldwide fame   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...