Jay-Z racked up an $80,000 bar tab and left an $11,000 tip

Jay-Z's not the only big name doling out massive tips. Retired NBA star Shaquille O'Neal once left $4,000 behind. But the reason for his generous gratuity wasn't a five-digit bill. When he gets good service, O'Neal asks his server how much they want—and he delivers.

"When I'm at restaurants, I am a big tipper," he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017. "I like to show people my appreciation. So when they come up to the table, I say, 'The quicker I get my order, the bigger your tip will be.' And then the food will come fast. Then, when we're getting ready to leave, I'll ask them: 'How much do you want?'"

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya tips well too. He leaves 100 percent unless he had bad service, he tells CNBC on "Squawk Box."

"If it's bad service, no, but most of the time [I tip 100 percent]. Because they just have such joy on their face and it's wonderful," says the sharp investor, whose early investments include Slack, Box and SurveyMonkey. "Look, I got lucky, so I feel like I should just pay it forward."

