Latvia banking crisis: Riga wary Russia could be to blame for 'hybrid warfare'

The banking crisis rocking a small Baltic nation in Europe has turned into a potential diplomatic incident, as Latvia has signaled Russia might be trying to damage the country's reputation ahead of a general election.

Earlier this week, Latvia's defense ministry said the corruption allegations that led to the detention of the country's central bank governor could be part of a "massive information operation" from an outside source.

The ministry claimed similar incidents, aimed at influencing presidential votes, had been seen in France, Germany and the U.S.

While Latvia does not name Russia as a perpetrator specifically, the ministry cited recent events as evidence of an attempt to taint Riga's image and erode public trust in the state ahead of its vote for a new premier in October.

The evidence for allegations made by Latvia's defense ministry was unclear.