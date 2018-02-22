Tech billionaire Michael Dell was the buyer behind the record-setting sale of a Manhattan penthouse in 2014, two sources familiar with the deal told The Wall Street Journal.

While the $100.47 million sale price of the six-bedroom duplex was previously reported, the buyer remained unknown.

The extravagant property is one of several Dell owns. The founder and CEO of Dell Technologies purchased a penthouse last year in the Four Seasons Private Residences in Boston, which had listed for $40 million, as well as a $10.9 million condo in Boston's Millennium Tower in 2016. He also owns an expansive property on the Kona Coast of Hawaii known as the "Raptor Residence."

Representatives of Dell could not be reached for immediate comment.

The Manhattan unit resides in a skyscraper on Manhattan's Billionaires Row, at 157 West 57th St. to the south of Central Park. At 1,004 feet tall, it is among the tallest buildings in Manhattan.

Miro Rivera Architects reportedly led a renovation of the property. The architecture firm is based in Austin, Texas, where Dell has owned a home since the 1990s, according to the Journal.

Dell, who took the company he founded private in 2013, has reportedly weighed an IPO or a deal with VMware in recent months.

