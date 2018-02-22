It took him 30 years to achieve his career dream. What kept him going?

When Michimasa Fujino started his career in Honda Motor's automotive engineering department three decades ago, he was determined to create a "flying sports car."

After years of development, design, testing and disappointment — the project was cancelled at one point — his vision was realized.

The $4.9 million jet is a four-to-five seater designed to be agile yet stable. The company is now producing four units a month and says the jets are top performers (climbing at 3,990 feet per minute) and the most fuel-efficient in their class.

Fujino, now CEO of Honda's Honda Aircraft Company subsidiary, said he personally delivers each plane.

"HondaJet is a kind of art piece for me and every single HondaJet is like a child for me," he told CNBC. "I want to see the customer in person and if I can see the excitement of the customers, that motivates me."