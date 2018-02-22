Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher this morning after Wednesday's rally turned into a triple digit loss for the Dow Jones industrial average in the final hour of trading. We get weekly jobless claims numbers at 8: 30 a.m. ET.

-Rising bond yields continue to spook many investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is now at 2.93 percent. The dollar is trading at a 10-day high.

-The SEC may soon make it easier for companies to go public.