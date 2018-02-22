    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) moments before the Closing Bell.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) moments before the Closing Bell.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are higher this morning after Wednesday's rally turned into a triple digit loss for the Dow Jones industrial average in the final hour of trading. We get weekly jobless claims numbers at 8: 30 a.m. ET.

    -Rising bond yields continue to spook many investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bond is now at 2.93 percent. The dollar is trading at a 10-day high.

    -The SEC may soon make it easier for companies to go public.

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...