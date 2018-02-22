Nearly half of Americans don't know what tax bracket they're in—here's how to find out

After surveying more than 2,000 U.S. adults on the new tax bill, legal and illegal tax-saving strategies and tax bracket knowledge, personal finance site NerdWallet found that most Americans are in the dark.

An increasing share of Americans don't know their income tax bracket: 48 percent, compared to 40 percent in 2016. And 1 in 14 Americans don't even know what a tax bracket is.

To further complicate things, the tax brackets are changing under the the new GOP tax plan.

"About 1 in 4 Americans (26 percent) don't know that a new tax bill was signed into law in 2017," NerdWallet reports, "and about half (51 percent) don't know that income tax brackets are changing under the new rules."