Watch: New York Fed's Dudley speaks on Puerto Rico's economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley will speak Thursday morning, making the opening remarks at the economic press briefing on Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The meeting will analyst the current economic conditions in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year. Dudley is scheduled to join a panel of New York Fed economists to answer questions after the presentation.

Last week, Puerto Rico's Gov. Ricardo Rossello told CNBC he had a revised fiscal plan for the island and had received 19 proposals from companies such as Tesla and Sonnen for energy projects to transform the island's antiquated energy grid.