Nike and JP Morgan are two Dow stocks to buy on the recent rebound

On a five-year chart of J.P. Morgan, Gordon points out that the bank has seen a "long, beautiful base."

Additionally, on a one-year chart of J.P. Morgan, Gordon points out that the recent rally has actually taken the stock back up to a key resistance level from which it could break out. Both charts have Gordon believing that J.P. Morgan is set for an even bigger rally.

"In this period of increasing interest rates [there is this] fear: Can the stock market, the bull market sustain higher yields? Well according to the financials, perhaps it can," he said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

On a fundamental basis, Strategic Wealth Partners CEO Mark Tepper agreed J.P. Morgan is a prime buy right now, given the current interest rate trends.

"J.P. Morgan is our favorite of the banks," said Tepper. "When we talk about [the group] in general, they're going to benefit from the rising rate environment, they're going to benefit from tax reform," he said.

J.P. Morgan shares are up more than 8 percent this year, making it one of the best performing Dow stocks.