Senator calls for further protections from 'predatory' monetization practices in video games

A member of Congress is asking for more consumer protections from the gaming industry's aggressive monetization practices.

Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire sent a letter on Feb. 14 to the Entertainment Software Rating Board asking the body to review its ratings policies on in-game microtransactions, or "loot boxes."

And now she is considering taking further action if the ESRB doesn't do enough.

"I urge the ESRB to examine whether the design and marketing approach to loot boxes in games — especially those geared toward children — are being conducted in an ethical and transparent manner that adequately protects consumers from predatory practices," Hassan said in a statement to CNBC Thursday. "I am cautiously encouraged by the ESRB's initial statement, however if they fail to take meaningful action, I will work with colleagues and consumers to consider additional steps to improve transparency into how loot boxes are advertised and used in games."

The ESRB is the gaming industry's self-regulatory body that assigns ratings for video games and apps so consumers can make more informed game-buying decisions.

A spokesperson for Hassan later clarified the "additional steps" comment meant she would consider urging the Federal Trade Commission to take action on "loot boxes" if the ESRB does not act to her satisfaction. The spokesperson added it is "too early" to discuss legislative steps or hearings.

When asked for comment an ESRB spokesperson pointed to body's original statement last week in response to Hassan's letter:

"We received Senator Hassan's letter and appreciate her confidence in and support of the ESRB rating system. For more than two decades we have earned the trust of parents around the country by helping them make informed decisions about the games their children play. As the industry evolves, so does our rating system, and we will continue to make enhancements to ensure parents continue to be well-informed. We will also continue to provide information about additional tools, including parental control guides, that help parents set spending and time limits and block potentially inappropriate games based on the ESRB-assigned age rating."

The recent furor over microtransactions began after gamers revolted over Electronic Arts' initial in-game moneymaking plans, which included "loot boxes," in its "Star Wars Battlefront II" title last November.

Hassan's full letter sent to the ESRB last week is below: