Uncle Dom Detore - "The Boss"

Dom is a commercial/residential building contractor based out of Staten Island. He's constantly overseeing construction projects all over New York and New Jersey and negotiating deals in the 7-9 figure range. Through his business, Dom knows a lot of people in New York and has 'got a guy' for just about anything. Dom, along with his wife Janine, live on Staten Island with their seven children, including Dom's oldest daughter Jeannie who has managed to turn her own hustle into a thriving fashion business.