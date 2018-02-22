The hidden costs of letting your children be raised by screens and smart devices

That's because much of the technology that won your child's attention is driven by profits — it's a business, not a play date or parenting substitute. Many social media applications are engineered to be at least somewhat addictive, and often their business models depend on the apps' ability to monopolize users' time and attention.

The same logic applies to online gaming. For some game makers, "addictive" is the highest compliment to their products, since an "addictive" game will keep gamers engaged, in a subscription model and buying virtual goods.

Twenge says smartphones are responsible for a mental-health crisis among young people. But other researchers debate whether there's a direct causal relationship between excessive screen use and one's mental health, in large part because there hasn't been long-term research on children and smart devices.

"We have some objective data that kids are more stressed. The question is: Is it related to new technology or not?" Strasburg said. "Rates of anxiety and suicide started increasing with the advent of smartphones. Sleep has decreased dramatically with the advent of smartphones."

Meanwhile, a subcategory of internet addiction — gaming addiction — has received an official recognition. At the end of last year, the World Health Organization recognized "gaming disorder" in its list of mental health conditions.

Doug Gentile, a psychology professor who specializes in media study, defines gaming addiction as "an impulse control disorder. You know you should do your homework, but you just can't stop playing. You know you should go to bed, but just one more level. That you are not able to manage that impulse when you need to."

Hilarie Cash, who co-founded reSTART, a rehabilitation clinic for tech addicts, welcomes the addition from the WHO. "I hope that down the road they will broaden or add to it," Cash said. "I would like to see a broad category of Internet or screen or digital addiction, because that would then capture all of the different forms it can take."