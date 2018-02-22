President Donald Trump angrily said Thursday that he is considering withdrawing immigration and border control enforcement agencies from California because of what he called the state's "protection of horrible criminals."

Trump said crime would explode in California if he took such an action — and predicted that the Golden State would be "begging" for the return of federal immigration authorities within two months.

CNBC has reached out to the office of California Gov. Jerry Brown for comment on Trump's threats. In his state of the state address late last month, Brown issued a strong rebuke to Trump's previous threats over how California deals with immigration.

"Let me be clear," Brown said at the time. "We will defend everybody — every man, woman and child who has come here for a better life and has contributed to the well-being of our state."

In January, California became the nation's first "sanctuary state," which restricts to what degree state and local authorities, as well as employers, can cooperate with federal immigration agencies.

Trump lashed out against California during remarks he made Thursday during a White House event on school safety. His tirade began as he spoke about gang members such as those in the Salvadoran group MS-13.

"These are absolutely animals, these aren't human beings, these are animals," Trump said.

He said that "while we're getting MS-13 out by the thousands," members of the gang still manage to enter the United States.

"They're smart," Trump said. "They actually have franchises going to Los Angeles."

"We're getting no help from the state of California," the president fumed, saying that the state is doing a lousy job of managing the situation, despite having "the highest taxes in the nation."

"Frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California, you'd have a crime mess like you've never seen in California," Trump said. "All I'd have to say is ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and Border Patrol, let California alone, you'd be inundated, you would see crime like nobody's seen in this country."

"Frankly, it's a disgrace," Trump said. "The sanctuary city situation, the protection of these horrible criminals ... if we ever pulled our ICE out and said, 'Hey, let California alone and let them figure it out themselves,' in two months they'd be begging for us to come back."

"And you know what? I'm thinking about doing it!"

Last week, a five-day sweep in California led to the arrest by federal authorities of 212 undocumented immigrants and the targeting of 122 businesses in Southern California.

The action followed raids in Northern California targeting undocumented immigrant workers.

— CNBC's Jeff Daniels contributed to this report.