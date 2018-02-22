9 ways to tell if you’re a leader worth following

Is leadership something people are naturally born with, or something we can learn?

It's a question that's brought much debate, yet if you end up in a position of leadership, the true question worth asking is: are you one worth following?

That question in itself is posed in "The Business Sergeant's Field Manual" — a book written by leadership and management coach Chris Hallberg that draws upon practices and lessons he learned from his time in the military and applies them to real-life business world situations.

"A leader's primary job is to be a support system for their employees," Hallberg told CNBC Make It by email. "Serving them in any way you can will not only benefit your rapport with each employee, but will also benefit the company and its culture as a whole."

So what does it take to be a leader that's not only respected by their employees, but seen as one worth following — and potentially even mimicking?

Enter Hallberg: in his book, he breaks down nine key steps for leaders to consider when it comes to the workplace.