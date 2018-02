With little economic data due on the last trading day of the week, investors will be keeping an eye on the central banking space and moves in the bond market.

A U.S. monetary policy forum will take place in New York, where four major Federal Reserve officials are due to speak on economic policy, in front of other policymakers, academics and market economists.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Kansas City Fed President Esther George will be discussing the objectives of monetary policy on a panel, while New York Fed President William Dudley and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren will be speaking about the balance sheet and Fed policy.

Elsewhere, San Francisco Fed President John Williams will be at the City Club of Los Angeles event, speaking about the economy and monetary policy. The monetary policy report from the Fed will be released at 11 a.m. ET.