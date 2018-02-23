Elon Musk just revealed how much bitcoin he owns—and it's surprisingly little

Serial entrepreneur and tech billionaire Elon Musk recently shared how much bitcoin he has to his name and it's a surprisingly little amount — 0.25 BTC or about $2,531 as of publishing time.

Musk tweeted on Thursday morning that aside from the 0.25 bitcoin a friend had given to him years ago, he "literally" owns "zero cryptocurrency."

The SpaceX CEO's cryptocurrency reveal came in response to a bigger issue: A recent trend has arisen in which Twitter scammers pose as famous figures like Musk or U.S. President Donald Trump in order to trick users and steal their cryptocurrency.

One Twitter follower asked Musk on Wednesday, "why is all the spam popping up lately?"

Confused as well, Musk responded, "not sure," adding that even though he alerted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of the issue, the scam accounts persisted. Although a number of scam accounts have been temporarily restricted by Twitter, new accounts continue to pop up in response to Musk's tweets, such as this one from "EIon Mask."

"We're aware of this form of manipulation and are proactively implementing a number of signals to prevent these types of accounts from engaging with others in a deceptive manner," a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News when the publication investigated the issue earlier this month.

CNBC Make It has reached out to Twitter for comment.

In November of 2017, Musk denied allegations by a former SpaceX intern that the tech mogul was "probably" Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous inventor of bitcoin. It also turns out that Musk doesn't even know where his 0.25 bitcoin reside.

Still, that hasn't kept Musk from joking about cryptocurrency and the hype behind blockchain.

While Musk may not own much in bitcoin, he certainly isn't the first to have misplaced his cryptocurrency.

