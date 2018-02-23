Florida shootings may complicate insurance for gun owners

Trump: NRA will back changes in gun policy 1:22 PM ET Thu, 22 Feb 2018 | 01:34

The NRA began selling its current line of Carry Guard insurance last year. The policies aim to help individuals who use firearms for self-defense cover their legal expenses.

The policies start at $13.95 per month, or $154.95 annually, for $250,000 in civil protection and $50,000 in criminal defense protection.

The highest-level coverage costs $49.95 per month, or $549.95 annually. It includes up to $1.5 million in civil protection and $250,000 in criminal defense protection.

The policies target gaps that homeowners' policies do not cover. That includes "unexpected procedures and costs associated with proving you acted in self defense," the NRA states on its website. That could be costs associated with civil and criminal legal defenses, bail payments, legal retainer fees, and replacement of firearms, among other items.

The United States Concealed Carry Association, or USCCA, also provides liability insurance.

"Even in a crystal clear self-defense case, you're often charged with a crime," said Tim Schmidt, president and founder of USCCA.

USCCA's policies start at $22 per month, or $247 per year, for $500,000 in civil suit defense and damages coverage and $100,000 in criminal defense protection. The highest level of coverage costs $47 per month, or $497 per year, for $2 million in civil suit defense and damages coverage and $250,000 in criminal defense protection. The organization currently has about 270,000 individual policy owners.

"I think there is kind of a rebirth of new people coming into the concept of wanting to be responsibly armed," Schmidt said.

Opponents have criticized the coverage as "murder insurance." A call to the NRA was not immediately returned.