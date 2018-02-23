Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates to plead guilty to two counts in Mueller probe

Rick Gates, who worked as a top aide on Donald Trump's presidential campaign, will plead guilty Friday in the special counsel's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Gates' plea is considered an indication that he may be cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller. A plea hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Friday. Court documents say Gates will plead guilty to two counts: making a false statement and conspiracy against the United States.

The news comes a day after Mueller unveiled new charges against Gates and his former business associate Paul Manafort, who was Trump's campaign chief for a few months in 2016.

Gates and Manafort were previously indicted in the probe in October.

The charges, which include bank fraud and an array of other financial crimes, stem from alleged conduct that does not relate to work that Manafort and Gates did for Trump's campaign. However, some of the alleged crimes occurred while they were working for Trump and afterward.

As part of the new indictment, the special counsel claims that after Manafort and Gates saw their income dwindle through at least January 2017, they "extracted money" from Manafort's U.S. real estate to obtain loans from several financial institutions.

Manafort claims he is innocent and is confident he will be acquitted. He is also suing the Justice Department, claiming overreach by Mueller because the charges he faces do not relate to Russian meddling in the election.

