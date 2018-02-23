These YouTubers created a $255 Taco Bell 'Cruchwrap Supreme' — here's what it tastes like

Taco Bell is a $10 billion-a-year business, and Cruchwrap Supreme is one of the Mexican chain's most iconic items.

Taco Bell introduced the deep-fried burrito-quesadilla hybrid in 2005 and it was so successful, it became a permanent menu item in 2006.

But can it be improved upon?

That's what Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal, the hosts of popular YouTube morning show "Good Mythical Morning" set out to discover during a recent episode. With the help of their "mythical chef" Josh Scherer, the group built an updated version of the Crunchwrap using high-end ingredients like oxtail from grass-fed cattle and huitlacoche, the truffle of corn.

In total, the finished product cost $254.79 to create — 85 times the cost of the fast food's typical $2.99 price tag.

"Eating the $255 Crunchwrap supreme was like finding out the love of your life recently inherited a fortune," McLaughlin tells CNBC Make It.

"It had the same perfect flavor balance of Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme, just a lot richer. It was like our tastebuds won the 'lotería.'"

Here's a look at what's in the creation.