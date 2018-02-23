Here's how much Olympic athletes earn in 12 different countries

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang come to a close on Sunday. Viewers can watch the produced broadcast of the closing ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T.

Over the past two weeks, hundreds of medals have been awarded to athletes from all over the world. Some of the winners are also bringing home a cash bonus.

The International Olympic Committee doesn't give prize money, but many countries reward their medalists with a bonus. U.S. Olympians, for example, earned $37,500 for each gold medal won this year, $22,500 for each silver and $15,000 for each bronze. In team sports, each team member splits the pot evenly.

Other countries, but not all, offer a "medal bonus." In Singapore, gold medalists take home $1 million. Silver medalists earn a cool $500,000 and bronze medalists get $250,000. In the 2018 Games, there was just one athlete from Singapore who could capitalize on the big bonus.

Personal finance site Money Under 30 rounded up how much Olympic medalists take home in 12 different countries. Click on Money Under 30's chart to enlarge.