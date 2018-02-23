VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much Olympic athletes earn in 12 different countries

Germany's gold medalists celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Nordic combined
DIMITAR DILKOFF | Getty Images
Germany's gold medalists celebrate on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Nordic combined

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang come to a close on Sunday. Viewers can watch the produced broadcast of the closing ceremony on NBC at 8 p.m. E.T.

Over the past two weeks, hundreds of medals have been awarded to athletes from all over the world. Some of the winners are also bringing home a cash bonus.

The International Olympic Committee doesn't give prize money, but many countries reward their medalists with a bonus. U.S. Olympians, for example, earned $37,500 for each gold medal won this year, $22,500 for each silver and $15,000 for each bronze. In team sports, each team member splits the pot evenly.

Other countries, but not all, offer a "medal bonus." In Singapore, gold medalists take home $1 million. Silver medalists earn a cool $500,000 and bronze medalists get $250,000. In the 2018 Games, there was just one athlete from Singapore who could capitalize on the big bonus.

Personal finance site Money Under 30 rounded up how much Olympic medalists take home in 12 different countries. Click on Money Under 30's chart to enlarge.

Winners also bring home the actual medal, too.

This year's gold medal weighs 586 grams and has a "podium value" of about $570, Forbes estimates based on the price of gold and silver. While it's called the gold medal, it's technically a silver medal plated with gold; only six grams of the medal is made of gold. If it were made entirely of gold, its value would be about $25,000.

The silver medal weighs 580 grams and has a podium value of about $313.

While you can put a price tag on the medals, the prestige that comes with competing for your country on the Olympic stage is priceless.

Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through the year 2032.

