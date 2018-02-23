I spent $7 a day on food for a month—here are my top 3 money-saving tips

If you want to cut back on food costs but still eat well, there's a simple solution: Go homemade.

That's what I did for a series of Cash Diet challenges, which tested my ability to stretch my dollar at the grocery store.

While each challenge was different, all in all, I fed myself on about $50 a week, or $7 a day, and still managed to eat good, balanced meals. Not bad considering $7 in New York City will get you half a meal at any standard restaurant or one drink during happy hour.

If you're looking to trim your grocery bill — to $50 a week or just less than what you're spending now — here are my best tips for making it happen.