A mobile payments app from US banks is less than a year old, but rivals Venmo's volume

Zelle — an in-app, person-to-person payments system backed by Bank of America, Wells Fargo and dozens of other major U.S. banks — is less than a year out from launch, but it has already rivaled industry leader PayPal in payment volume.

Fewer than half of Zelle's 60-plus partner banks had launched the service as of late last month — according to a spokesperson — but the payment system still moved $75 billion in 2017, more than double the $35 billion PayPal's Venmo moved in the same period.

Mobile payments are an increasingly important battleground for financial institutions as millennials continue to abandon cash and checks for digital payment methods.

"The banks do have scale," KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck said. "They're probably in a good position to tackle this market."