Swiss Re rules out capital hike for any SoftBank deal

Swiss Re reported better-than-expected 2017 net income on Friday despite huge claims during a disaster-heavy 2017 and ruled out a capital increase to ease an investment approach from Japan's Softbank that it was weighing.



The world's second-biggest reinsurer posted net profit of $331 million, down from $3.56 billion a year earlier, but beating the average estimate of $119 million in a Reuters poll.



Swiss Re had said this month it was in talks about SoftBank taking a minority stake in a deal that could be worth $10 billion or more.

"We want to extend our access to risk pools, we want to stay on the forefront of technology and we want to make sure that we're helping the world address this protection gap," David Cole, chief financial officer at Swiss RE, told CNBC on Friday.

When asked whether talks with Softbank could lead to the Japanese tech giant taking a minority stake thought be worth as much as $10 billion or more, Cole said he would not be able to comment on the timing of a possible deal or the current speculation regarding its rumored value.

"If we come to the conclusion that we can reach an agreement that is in the interest of our shareholders and in the interest of the company, then we will have something to say about it then," he added.