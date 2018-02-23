    ×

    Finance

    The list of companies bailing on partnerships with the NRA is growing

    • Insurance companies Chubb and Metlife joined car rental company Enterprise and the First National Bank of Omaha in ending their relationships with the NRA.
    • "Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA," First National Bank of Omaha told CNBC.
    The list of companies terminating their partnerships with the National Rifle Association is growing as public outcry against the gun group escalates following the deadliest mass shooting at a public high school in U.S. history.

    Insurance companies Chubb and Metlife joined car rental company Enterprise and the First National Bank of Omaha in ending their relationships with the NRA, announcing the end of discounts and promotions previously offered to the group's members.

    "Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA," First National Bank of Omaha told CNBC. "As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card."

    Here's a list of the firms that have discontinued their partnerships with the NRA so far.

    Note that Chubb said it gave notice to the NRA three months ago to discontinue its program, but made the announcement Friday. Metlife and Symantec also made their announcements Friday.

    Many companies listed on the NRA website as providing deals for members, including mortgage bank First Horizon National, had not yet return calls for comment as to whether they would be continuing their relationship with the gun group.

    Hotel chain Wyndham Worldwide told CNBC it ended its relationship with the NRA late last year.

    The outcry comes amid signs Americans' interest in gun control is not waning like it typically has in the wake of past mass shootings. Google searches for "gun control" have remained elevated a week after the Parkland, Florida shooting.

    BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, said this week it was going to reach out to the publicly-traded gunmakers "to understand their response" to the shooting. BlackRock indirectly owns shares in companies like American Outdoor Brands and Sturm Ruger as a provider of exchange-traded funds.

