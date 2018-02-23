The list of companies bailing on partnerships with the NRA is growing

The list of companies terminating their partnerships with the National Rifle Association is growing as public outcry against the gun group escalates following the deadliest mass shooting at a public high school in U.S. history.

Insurance companies Chubb and Metlife joined car rental company Enterprise and the First National Bank of Omaha in ending their relationships with the NRA, announcing the end of discounts and promotions previously offered to the group's members.

"Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA," First National Bank of Omaha told CNBC. "As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card."

Here's a list of the firms that have discontinued their partnerships with the NRA so far.