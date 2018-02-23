VISIT CNBC.COM

Survey of 850 hiring managers finds that this is the No. 1 thing that can sabotage your interview

Nick Shepherd | Getty Images

Now is a great time to be looking for a new job. Unemployment is at 4.1 percent and companies are hiring. But just because the market is looking up doesn't mean that you can have a bad interview and still expect to land the job of your dreams.

In fact, there are several ways you can sabotage a job interview. Job site Simply Hired surveyed over 850 hiring managers to find what factors most negatively and positively impacted an applicant's chance of getting hired.

Here are the 17 behaviors that most hiring managers viewed negatively and the four most positively viewed behaviors:

Arriving late to an interview topped the list as the number one factor that can sabotage an interview. Overall, 93 percent of hiring managers felt that being tardy for an interview was unacceptable. Whining and showing a lack of preparation was also widely viewed as unprofessional interview behavior.

The behavior most positively viewed by hiring managers was providing a portfolio or work sample, which can be particularly important during interviews for opportunities in the tech industry.

Simply Hired also found that the perception of behaviors like whining varied according to the hiring manager's age and gender:

For instance, hiring managers in their 50s were the most likely to say that arriving late negatively hurt an applicant's chances of landing the job. Perhaps unsurprisingly, hiring managers in their 50s and 60s were the most likely to negatively view candidates because they had tattoos, piercings or an unnatural hair color.

Whether the hiring manager was male or female also greatly impacted how candidates were viewed:

Female hiring managers were more likely to negatively view candidates who arrived late (97 percent of women compared to just 90 percent of men) or who were unprepared (92 percent of women compared to just 87 percent of men).

Male hiring managers were also more likely to perceive a candidate negatively because of their aesthetic choices, such as hair color, a dynamic that could disproportionately impact female candidates.

Suzy Welch: Here's the one thing you must say in a job interview   
