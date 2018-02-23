Watch: Trump set to announce new North Korea sanctions, talk gun control in CPAC speech

[The stream is slated to start at 10:05 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

The president is expected to address multiple policy areas during the address: actions to deter North Korea's weapons development, efforts to tighten gun rules following a massacre at a Florida high school and his push to change the U.S. immigration system.

