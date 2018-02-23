    ×

    Watch: Trump set to announce new North Korea sanctions, talk gun control in CPAC speech

    President Donald Trump speaks to the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday.

    The president is expected to address multiple policy areas during the address: actions to deter North Korea's weapons development, efforts to tighten gun rules following a massacre at a Florida high school and his push to change the U.S. immigration system.

