Two years after his unexpected death, David Bowie is back on tour… sort of.

The iconic rocker has been making the rounds posthumously, in the form of highly curated multimedia exhibits on display in London and now setting up shop in the U.S. Next week, the Brooklyn Museum is set to premiere an exhibition that features Bowie in full rock star regalia; it will run until July 15.

For those who don't want to wait that long, the Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York, Los Angeles and Maui unveiled their own version this week, consisting of countless Bowie photographs taken during the height of a career that spanned decades. Unlike the photos expected to be on display in Brooklyn, all of the images featured at the Morrison Hotel Gallery's three geographical locations will be available for purchase.

The three exhibits — which Marcelle Murdock, director of the Morrison Hotel Gallery in New York, called "a tribute to the man, the myth and the iconic moments that forever changed the music world" — will be on display until March 23.

Below are a few snapshots from Bowie's music career, showcasing the star power that helped make the British rocker a global phenomenon.