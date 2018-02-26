7 illegal ways some Americans admit they try to save on taxes

According to NerdWallet's 2018 Tax Study, many Americans are missing out on certain tax-saving strategies because they think they're illegal. And, on the flip side, some Americans admit to using illegal strategies to cut down on their tax bill, such as not reporting "under the table" tips, exaggerating business expenses or claiming too many charitable donations.

NerdWallet also found that millennials, which the personal finance site defines as those between 18 and 34 years of age, are slightly more likely to have participated in illegal tax-filing activities than Generation Xers (aged 35 to 54) and baby boomers (aged 55 and above). But the share is under 10 percent for all age groups.

Here's the generational breakdown of seven illegal tax-filing activities: