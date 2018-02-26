Warren Buffett remembers first meeting Charlie Munger: ‘We were sort of made for each other’

The chairman and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, are legendary business partners.

And to hear Buffett tell it, the two didn't have to learn to like each other.

"We had dinner together in 1959," says Buffett, speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday, recalling how the two first bonded.

"We went to dinner and in five minutes, Charlie was rolling on the floor laughing at his own jokes — and I do the same thing," says Buffett.

"We knew we were sort of made for each other," adds the Oracle of Omaha.

Though the men both grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, and both worked at Buffett's grandfather's grocery store, they didn't know each other until Munger was 35 and Buffett was 29, according to Buffett.

Today, Munger is 94 and Buffett is 87. Munger is worth almost $2 billion and Buffett is worth $89 billion, according to Forbes.

The wife of a prominent Omaha doctor, who had invested with Buffett and also knew Charlie Munger, first brought the two men together for lunch at the Omaha Club, according to a 2015 piece about the two men in the "Omaha World-Herald." Munger was a lawyer in California, but his father, Alfred, had died and Munger had to return to Omaha to take care of his father's legal practice.

Soon after, Buffett and Munger were both invited to dinner at a local businessman's house. Later the two went for dinner together at Johnny's Dinner. That's the meal where Munger fell on the floor laughing, the "Omaha World-Herald" says, citing Buffett biographer Alice Schroeder.