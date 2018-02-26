US Treasury yields slip ahead of Fed remarks

While investors remained on edge over the prospect of higher interest rates, U.S. government debt prices came under pressure Monday and during Friday's session, alleviating some concern.

Consequently, investors in the bond market will be turning their attention to the U.S. Federal Reserve and economic data, in the hope of any additional clues as to how the U.S. economy is performing.

The Chicago Fed's National Activity Index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, while new home sales is set to come out at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the Dallas Fed's manufacturing outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Looking to the U.S. central bank, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Fed Governor Randal Quarles will be present at the 34th Annual NABE Economic Policy Conference in Washington, DC. This comes ahead of a testimony by the new Fed Chair Jerome Powell, due this week.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $51 billion in 13-week bills and $45 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week auction, set to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.