Cramer's game plan: Back in action with a retail earnings bonanza   

Best Buy: Cramer considers Best Buy, which will deliver its quarterly earnings report Thursday, to be "chronically undervalued."

"Best Buy will tell a good story of strong demand for electronics," he said.

Anheuser Busch: The Budweiser manufacturer will also report earnings on Thursday, and with the rival Constellation Brands' Modelo and Corona beer products on the rise, Cramer wasn't sure what to make of Anheuser Busch's business.

"This could be the last truly weak quarter from BUD, so a trade may be in the offing," he predicted.

VMware: One of Cramer's favorite technology stocks, cloud play VMware, will deliver its quarterly results after the market close.

"There's all sorts of clutter and chatter about what Dell will do, as it owns the majority stake here," Cramer noted. "My 2 cents? I don't think anyone in this hierarchy is out to hurt VMware's shareholders and its technology may be among the best there is. I would buy the stock. Let's do this: buy some before and buy some after."

Nordstrom: Plenty of market-watchers, Cramer included, remain in the dark when it comes to the Nordstrom founding family's plans for its business.

"I don't know what to say about Nordstrom. We told ActionAlertsPlus.com club members this was among our favorite retailers just last week, and we don't need a takeover to vindicate that judgment, but it sure wouldn't hurt, would it?" Cramer said.

"Either way, I expect decent numbers given how well their kind of apparel and footwear have been selling. If the stock stays this low versus its peers, and it was down today, I bet it does take itself private," he said.