Cramer's lightning round: My biggest worry about Allergan   

Allergan PLC: "I'm neither here nor there on it. My charitable trust has a small position in it. Frankly, what we're all worried about is a down year 2018, and there's no way a drug stock can have a down year 2018 unless they split the company up."

STMicroelectronics NV: "Good tech. Good semi. Like the group."

Petmed Express Inc: "Not bad. I do prefer Idexx Labs. It's got much more consistency."

Lumentum Holdings Inc: "Optics are too hard for me. I'm going to have to say take a pass. We've got a lot of other good semis going, lot of other good tech. Let's just say do Cisco."