    Cramer's lightning round: My biggest worry about Allergan

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    Allergan PLC: "I'm neither here nor there on it. My charitable trust has a small position in it. Frankly, what we're all worried about is a down year 2018, and there's no way a drug stock can have a down year 2018 unless they split the company up."

    STMicroelectronics NV: "Good tech. Good semi. Like the group."

    Petmed Express Inc: "Not bad. I do prefer Idexx Labs. It's got much more consistency."

    Lumentum Holdings Inc: "Optics are too hard for me. I'm going to have to say take a pass. We've got a lot of other good semis going, lot of other good tech. Let's just say do Cisco."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Allergan.

