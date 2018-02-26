Dow futures are up triple digits, possibly extending rally seen Friday

Congress is returning to work this week under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence in the wake of this month's Florida school shooting. No plan appears ready to take off despite a long list of proposals, including many from President Donald Trump. (AP)



President Trump considers drug dealers to be as bad as serial killers and would "love to have a law" that executes dealers in the U.S., Axios reports, citing unnamed sources. He is a reportedly a fan of Singapore's capital punishment policy.

The president's legal team is considering ways for him to testify before special counsel Robert Mueller, the Wall Street Journal reports. Trump's team is weighing options such as providing written questions and having a limited face-to-face testimony.



Trump's longtime personal pilot, who flew him around the country during the 2016 campaign, is reportedly on a shortlist to head the Federal Aviation Administration, multiple outlets reported. An official told the Washington Post that John Dunkin may be more qualified than people realize.

The southern and central U.S. was pounded with rain and fierce winds over the weekend, leveling homes, uprooting trees and demolishing cars. Flooding is expected to continue to be a threat this week as more rain falls and runoffs continue. (USA Today)

The Weinstein Company reportedly plans to file for bankruptcy after talks to sell it fell through, extending the damage from sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood co-owner. (NY Times)

The ruling Communist Party of China proposed a plan that could leave President Xi Jinping in office indefinitely, sparking an uproar on social media and drawing comparisons to North Korea's ruling dynasty. (Reuters)



Samsung launched its flagship S9 smartphone over the weekend with an improved camera and augmented reality capabilities to challenge Apple's (AAPL) new model, the iPhone X. The South Korean giant released two versions, a 5.9-inch S9 and 6.2-inch S9+. (CNBC)