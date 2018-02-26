Michael Dell's $21 billion net worth lands him among the 50 richest people in the world according to Bloomberg, in line with Elon Musk.
That wealth has afforded Dell, 53, the luxury of calling several properties home, like a record-setting $100.47 million Manhattan penthouse, a $40 million home at the Four Seasons in Boston and a residence on the Kona Coast of Hawaii with 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.
But when the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies began his personal computing empire as a 19-year-old, it was from a much less glamorous residence: a dorm room.
"[I] started the company with $1,000 a week before I was taking my final exams as a freshman," Dell tells CNBC's Jon Fortt on his podcast, "Fortt Knox."
"Maybe that wasn't such a good idea, but when you're 19 years old, you haven't developed all the skills you need in terms of judgement and rational thinking," he adds.
Dell had always been interested in math and technology as a kid, but began to develop a substantial interest in computers in college at the University of Texas in Austin. As a hobby and side-hustle, he started pedaling computers he customized on campus with disk drives and extra memory.
"I was in this mode of buying computers and souping them up with more capability and then re-selling them," he says on NPR's "How I Built This." "It was just sort of a fun thing to do and a way to make some money."