Hungary's Viktor Orban suffers surprise by-election defeat ahead of national vote

Hungary's ruling right-wing government suffered an unexpected defeat in a local by-election over the weekend, raising concerns for Prime Minister Viktor Orban ahead of an upcoming national vote.

Orban, known for his anti-migrant views and populist rhetoric, is campaigning to serve a third consecutive term from April 8. However, a bellwether vote in southern Hungary backfired for Orban's Fidesz supporters on Sunday.

The battle for political control in Hodmezovasarhely culminated in victory for independent candidate Peter Marki-Zay. Despite being a political novice, Marki-Zay won 57.5 percent of the vote as he enjoyed the support of the full spectrum of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the Fidesz Party candidate, Zoltan Hegedus, won 41.5 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results.

The defeat was a surprise setback for Orban's government with just six weeks to go before a parliamentary election. The embarrassment was further emphasized by the fact Sunday's local election is the home of Janos Lazar — a close ally of the Hungarian premier.

In 2014, the Fidesz Party secured more than 60 percent of the vote in Hodmezovasarhely.