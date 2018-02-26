    ×

    Tech

    Mark Zuckerberg has sold $357 million of stock this month, part of plans to unload up to $12 billion

    • Mark Zuckerberg sold $356.8 million worth of Facebook shares this month, ramping up his regularly timed stock selling to fund his philanthropic efforts.
    • The CEO and founder has executed seven sale transactions in February, according to his latest securities filings.
    • Zuckerberg said last September he would sell 35 million to 75 million shares over the following 18 months to help fund the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
    Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook
    Getty Images
    Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

    Mark Zuckerberg sold $357 million worth of Facebook shares this month, ramping up his regularly timed stock selling to fund his philanthropic efforts.

    The CEO and founder, who sold just under $1 billion last year in two dozen sales made at regular intervals, executed seve sale transactions in February, according to his latest securities filings.

    Zuckerberg said in September he would sell 35 million to 75 million shares during the following 18 months to help fund the philanthropic Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

    The planned sales, worth $6 billion to $12.5 billion when announced, would be worth up to $13 billion at the stock's current price near $185 a share.

    According to Zuckerberg's latest statement of stock ownership, filed earlier this month, he still controls 87 percent of Facebook voting shares.

    Facebook shares was trading at $184.64 a share Monday afternoon.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FB
    ---