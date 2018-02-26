Mobile meditation studios are on the rise, offering the time-starved a chance to de-stress

On a busy street, amid the sirens and hustle and bustle of New York City, sits an unobtrusive van.

Inside is a soundproof space where more than 15,000 LED lights bathe the interior in ever-changing color as soothing background music plays. Patrons can enter and pay to collect their thoughts for 10 to 20 minutes.

"It's a little spaceship of calm," said Carla Hammond, owner of Be Time, a mobile meditation studio.

With the rise of food trucks comes an interesting offspring — meditation studios on wheels.

Since 2015, mobile meditation studios have popped up in Detroit, New York City and the San Francisco Bay Area. While each one varies slightly, they all share the same mission: helping people de-stress from their hectic lives.