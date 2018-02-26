Tokyo wants to surpass Pyeongchang to be the most high-tech Olympics

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics has been hailed as the most tech-centric ever, but Tokyo now wants to beat that record in 2020.

Masa Takaya, spokesperson for The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, told CNBC on "Squawk Box": "Tokyo 2020 is on track to deliver the most innovative Games in history."

Many have called the Pyeongchang Olympics the most high tech in history, with it serving as a testing ground for the largest 5G wireless network showcase yet. Companies have also unleashed their technologies there, such as self driving cars, high speed video streaming, as well as virtual reality viewing.

But now, the Japanese are confident that they can do better, at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Miyuki Suzuki, president for Asia Pacific and Japan at Cisco, told CNBC that Tokyo 2020 will "absolutely" surpass this, given that high definition 8K television and 5G technology "should be available by then." Cisco is a Tokyo 2020 official partner for network equipment.

Takaya said that the committee has already "observed top-tier corporate sponsors investing in innovation towards 2020". Some examples of what may come up during the Games are the latest fuel cell vehicles, self driving cars, cyber security initiatives as well as automatic multilingual translation, he said.