West Virginia teachers are striking over some of the country's lowest wages—here's what other states pay

Today, all 680 of West Virginia's public schools were closed because of a state-wide teacher strike. Teachers are protesting for higher wages and better benefits.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), teachers in West Virginia are among the lowest paid in the country. Recent figures from the BLS estimate that the average annual income for a high school teacher in West Virginia is $45,240. In other parts of the country, teachers can make close to six figures.
In fact, the amount teachers earn can vary greatly by state. The BLS reports that the lowest-paid 10 percent of high school teachers earn less than $38,180 and the highest 10 percent earn more than $92,920.