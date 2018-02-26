Who's going to be the next Italian leader? Here are the main contenders

Market watchers and foreign politicians are carefully watching developments in Italy, where voters will elect a new prime minister and parliament on March 4.

The outcome of the vote could spark jitters among Europe in the face of rising support for populism at a time when the Italian economy is at a critical juncture.

Polls suggest that the election won't result in a majority government and political parties will have to form an alliance in order to govern.

Here are the main contenders in the Italian election and their coalition partners.