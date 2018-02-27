Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Shares of Etsy rallied nearly 13 percent after hours. The e-commerce website reported revenues and earnings per share that surpassed Wall Street estimates. Guidance for the upcoming year looks very strong. Gross merchandise sales were $1.02 billion, beating estimates of $965 million. Active sellers and buyers also increased substantially.

e.l.f Beauty shares plunged 8 percent in the extended session. The cosmetics brand reported EPS that beat analyst expectations by 9 cents, but revenues were disappointing. Revenue guidance for the upcoming year is very strong. The company also said that it's looking at minimal expansion this year.

Express Scripts stock jumped 3 percent after the bell, before settling down 0.47 percent. The pharmacy benefit management organization announced financials that beat expectations on top and bottom lines. Employees will receive bonuses between $500 and $2,000 based on tenure. $30 million will also be donated to an education fund for employee post-secondary education and philanthropic endeavors in local communities. These moves are due to the company's tax benefit, which increases cash flow by $850 million.

Shares of Celgene dropped nearly 7 percent in the extended session. The biotech drugmaker said the FDA rejected a drug marketing application for ozanimod, its experimental multiple sclerosis drug. The rejection was due to insufficient information about the drug's pharmacology. Celgene remains confident in ozanimod's clinical profile and will work with the FDA to address what additional information is necessary for approval.

Axon stock gained more than 15 percent after hours. The technology and weapons product producer reported EPS and revenues that impressed Wall Street. The company also announced a 16 to 18 percent growth in revenue in the upcoming year.

Booking Holdings shares rose nearly 7 percent after the bell. The online travel site company impressed analysts with EPS that beat estimates and a significant beat on the bottom line. Guidance for the first quarter is weak, but 2017 finished with a very strong fourth quarter.

Shares of Weight Watchers jumped more than 7 percent in extended trading. The weight loss company announced EPS of 37 cents and revenues $313 million, surpassing expectations of 31 cents and $308 million respectively. It reported strong guidance for the upcoming year, including a predicted 2018 EPS of $2.40-$2.70.

Papa John's stock fell more than 5 percent in the extended session. The restaurant franchise reported EPS and revenues both fell below expectations.

2017 was a difficult year for the pizza chain that culminated in a tumultuous fourth quarter. Founder John Schannter stepped down as CEO in December after blaming the NFL for poor results. CFO Lance Tucker left in January to take the CFO position at Jack in the Box instead.

Hertz Global shares dropped more than 3 percent after the bell. The car rental company beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS by 17 cents.

TiVo stock rallied nearly 12 percent after hours. The DVR producer announced earnings that beat Wall Street expectations as well as a new dividend of 18 cents.