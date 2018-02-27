Amazon buys smart doorbell maker Ring for a reported $1 billion

Amazon's spokesperson also confirmed the deal, saying: "Ring's home security products and services have delighted customers since day one. We're excited to work with this talented team."

Amazon has been making moves to get into the home security space lately. It partnered with lock manufacturers Kwikset and Yale for its new in-home delivery service, Amazon Key, and recently acquired smart camera maker Blink.

Ring has raised $209 million so far, and was last valued at $760 million, according to Pitchbook.

This isn't the first time Amazon has partnered with Ring. The e-commerce company previously invested in Ring through its Alexa Fund, which exclusively invests in companies that help scale its Alexa voice technology.

In a previous interview with CNBC, Ring CEO Jamie Siminoff described his relationship with Amazon and the Alexa Fund as "nuclear power," in reference to the company's potential to both help and destroy your business.

"To say Amazon will not compete with you is lunacy because they compete with everybody," Siminoff said. "They're like nuclear power. They are very, very powerful and you can get amazing, clean energy from them but there's also the possibility of getting human radiation if you're not careful."