American's planes are getting a makeover in a bid to drive revenue higher

The American Airlines 777-200 pulled into the hanger in Everett, Washington, and within minutes, workers from Aviation Technical Services started tearing out seats.



"It lands, we check the existing systems and then we start tearing the airplane apart," said Troy Sokolowski, senior manager for vendor management with American Airlines.



Retrofitting an American Airlines 777-200 means stripping out 40 main cabin economy seats and replacing them with 24 premium economy seats, which are wider and feature more leg room.

The new premium economy seats sell at a higher fare than the main economy seats, which allows the airline to offer customers a higher level of service.



"There are certain products that some of our customers are willing to pay for and certain that they aren't," American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker told CNBC last September.

"For example basic economy today is a product that allows us to match the fares that are on the ultra-low cost carriers like the Spirits of the world, but it doesn't have all the same amenities like the ability to change your seat or the ability to bring on a bag that can't fit under the seat."