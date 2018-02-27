Don't overlook the risk that comes with your employee stock options

"You can end up having your assets heavily concentrated in one area – your company's stock," said certified financial planner Douglas Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York. "How comfortable would you be if it takes a dive and a large portion of your net worth is tied to it?"

An estimated 28 million workers participate in some form of equity ownership, according to the National Center for Employee Ownership. It comes in the form of stock options, restricted stock or employee stock purchase plans, among others. Overall, employees now control about 8 percent of corporate equity.

The Schwab study shows that the average value of an equity compensation plan is $72,245, although not all of those workers are fully vested yet (more on what that means below). The median value — half are above and half are below — is much lower: $21,000.

While it's common to have little understanding of how this part of your compensation works, it's worthwhile finding out in order to make the most of it.